Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz Facetime 20 Hours A Day

Karrueche Tran and boyfriend Victor Cruz are madly in love and it is adorable, but is it 20 hours on Facetime a day adorable!? Hmm that is a bit much.

In a recent interview, former New York Giants Wide Reciever Victor Cruz talked about his quarantine life. Unfortunately this quarantine life did not include his boo Karrueche in it as she is home in LA with her family while he is in New York.

Due to the distance between the two, he reveals they have been on Facetime for about 20 hours a day. I think it’s safe to safe they do NOT miss each other.

