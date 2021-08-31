GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn Capes For U.S. Capitol Insurrectionists, Calls Arrested Traitors “Political Prisoners”

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, one of the youngest members in the U.S. Congress, became a champion of the far right with his pro-Trump stances and passionate devotion to conservative values. The 26-year-old North Carolina congressman once again drummed support from the MAGA segment of America by falsely claiming that the current election system is rigged and suggested they’ll be “bloodshed” on the horizon as a result along with other charged quips.

As seen on Business Insider and other outlets, Rep. Cawthorn attended an event held at the Macon County Republican Party headquarters in Franklin, N.C. this past Sunday (August 29). While at the event, Cawthorn spat out a number of far right talking points including his recent chatter around the withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, decrying the COVID-19 vaccine, and other missives meant to stoke the fears and anger of the MAGA faithful.

A video of Cawthorn’s remarks was shared via the Macon County Republic Party page and was available to the general public up until this morning where it appears the page has been restricted of the video has been removed from the platform. Cawthorn, who has been in lockstep with other Donald Trump supporters in falsely stating the November election was rigged, doubled down on his viewpoints during his appearance in Franklin.

“The things that we are wanting to fight for, it doesn’t matter if our votes don’t count,” Cawthorn said in the clip. “Because, you know, if our election systems continue to be rigged and continue to be stolen, then it’s going to lead to one place, and it’s bloodshed.”

When someone in the crowd asked about the individuals who were arrested during the attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol building, Cawthorn gave them quite the elevated title. Cawthorn referred to the insurrectionists as “political hostages” and “political prisoners” and seemed hellbent on freeing them before changing the subject.

Cawthorn’s name has been trending on Twitter after his bizarre antics over the weekend and we’ve got some of the reactions from Twitter listed out below.

