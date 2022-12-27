Rep.-elect George Santos Admits To Lying On His Résumé

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

George Santos, a Long Island, N.Y. Republican who was recently elected to a U.S. House of Representatives seat, essentially admitted to lying on his résumé among other alleged falsehoods. Santos framed the omission of truth regarding his biography as “embellishment” and is intent on taking his seat in Congress at the top of 2023.

George Santos, 34, first found himself under scrutiny after the New York Times published a piece questioning the validity of the fanciful story of Santos’ early life and his becoming the first openly gay Republican elected as a non-incumbent to a House seat. The article called into question Santos’ claims of advancing himself from college en route to a successful Wall Street career. Santos also claimed he operated a pet rescue charity along with a sizeable real estate portfolio, and also claimed to be of Jewish heritage.

As seen in a newer article from the Times, several of Santos’ claims were debunked. The outlet adds that Santos attempted to explain himself via a series of interviews on Monday (Dec. 26), most notably telling The New York Post that, “my sins here are embellishing my résumé.”

Democratic Party House members are calling for the expulsion of Santos before he officially takes office. Rep. Ted Lieu, the soon-to-be vice chair of the House Democratic caucus, tweeted, “GOP Congressman-elect George Santos, who has now admitted his whopping lies, should resign. If he does not, then @GOPLeader should call for a vote to expel @Santos4Congress.”

On Twitter, the reactions to George Santos and the alleged misrepresentation of his experience is coming under fire. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

Photo: WADE VANDERVORT / Getty

