DL Hughley Show logo
News

Hip-Hop Community Reacts To The Legendary DJ Mister Cee Passing

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Raekwon And Ghostface Killah In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Earlier today (Apr. 10) it was announced that DJ Mister Cee had passed away. The Hip-Hop community is now paying the late great his respects.

 

It is always a huge loss for the culture when one of their greatest architects transitions. Born Calvin LeBrun the Brooklyn, New York native would be first introduced at Big Daddy Kane’s DJ. Years later he would play a pivotal role in discovering The Notorious B.I.G. and served as the executive producer for his seminal debut Ready To Die. When he decided to step away from DJing for rappers full time he took his talents to New York City’s premier Hip-Hop radio station HOT 97. During his almost 20-year tenure he became not only a pillar in the station’s programming via his Throwback At Noon and Friday Night Live shows but also synonymous with New York City Hip-Hop.

Since the announcement of his passing the who’s who in Rap have saluted DJ Mister Cee and it is needless to say he will be receiving his flowers for years to come. He was 57. Here are some of the top reactions from the Hip-Hop community and beyond.

Hip-Hop Community Reacts To The Legendary DJ Mister Cee Passing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Trending
15 items
News

Hip-Hop Community Reacts To The Legendary DJ Mister Cee Passing

News

Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years

Good News

Multiple Grammy-Award Winning Gospel Recording Artist and Renowned Pastor Hezekiah Walker Set to Break Ground on East Brooklyn Affordable Housing Development

Style & Fashion

Rihanna Serves Naughty Nun Realness On ‘Interview’ Magazine’s Spring Issue, And Fans Aren’t Happy

Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion Is On A Winning Streak – Next Up Is ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Pop Culture

Ernie Hudson’s Toned Physique At 78 Has Social Media In An Uproar

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals
Entertainment

Rip Michaels’ Suffering Heart Attacks & Heartache, Finds Laughter Amid Adversity

Sports

Who Is Dawn Staley?: 5 Things You Should Know About The South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach

Close