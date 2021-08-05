Diddy Announces He Is Starting A R&B Label, Twitter Blinks In Danity Kane

Diddy is ready to make his return to the music world and is putting on his cape to save the R&B genre. Twitter isn’t so sure he’s the man for the job (it’s just jokes).

Diddy seems to always reinvent himself every year. Speaking with Vanity Fair for a recent cover feature, the producer, Hip-Hop mogul, father announced he is coming back to music after a long hiatus with a new label comprise of all R&B artists.

“Yeah, all R&B label, because I feel like R&B was abandoned and it’s a part of our African American culture,” Combs said to the publication.

That sounds all good. The stigma of how Diddy handled his other acts like Danity Kane, Day 26 still lingers over the brother Love’s head. In 2020, Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day accused Diddy of stealing money from the group HipHopDx reported. There was also the time Ma$e accused his former mentor of exploiting his artists after failing to secure his masters from Diddy.

But that’s not stopping Diddy from his next venture, but all of those instances are still fresh on the mind of Twitter. In a quoted retweet of RapUp tweet, one user pointed out, “if you sign to Diddy in the year 2021, i will blame you when he don’t pay you.”

That tweet opened up the floodgates with many other users co-signing her assessment. In reply to the initial tweet, a user hilariously responded, “If Diddy worked for UPS I wouldn’t even sign for a package.”

Ouch.

He also claimed that he would be approaching this situation differently by not actually signing artists but instead will offer“50-50 partnerships with pure transparency.” He also claims that he learned from his past dealings, saying, “…Because if you know better, you do better.”

We shall see.

We know Diddy can’t stop and won’t stop, so he’s not letting these tweets hold him down from accomplishing his mission. We are intrigued to see if Love can “save” R&B music.

Until then, you can peep more reactions to Diddy starting a new R&B label in the gallery below.

Diddy Announces He Is Starting A R&B Label, Twitter Blinks In Danity Kane was originally published on hiphopwired.com