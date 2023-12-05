Entering The Transfer Portal: Deion Sanders & Longtime Girlfriend Tracey Edmonds Break Up

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

As the Colorado Buffaloes season comes to a close, another era in Deion Sanders’ life has ended.

Sanders and his longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, have called it quits, according to a joint statement published on her Instagram.

The two thank everyone who helped lift their union but determines they’re better off being friends.

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love…We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” her post reads.

Sanders responded in the comments section, revealing how much love he still has for Edmonds and praising her.

“Love u Tracey and You’ve been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we’ve shared and the laughs we’ve had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack !!!”

The two have been together since meeting in 2012 at a movie premiere. The two vibed so well that Sanders later finessed her business card and contacted her. Sanders kept it player and initially hit her up months later to gauge her interest in helping create his reality show Deion’s Family Playbook.

“I started off thinking I was just going to produce [Deion’s Family Playbook],” Edmonds previously told PEOPLE. “But as I started working with Deion on the show, we grew quite fond of each other and ended up dating.”

The two later got engaged in 2019, and despite being in a committed long-distance relationship, they were ready to go the long haul.

“It’s not just a separation because you want to be separated; it’s a separation because you are active and you are really influencing lives,” he added.

Having hosted Extra, Edmonds now runs her own production company and sits on the board of directors for the Producers Guild of America.

Coach Prime has been busy with his first season as the Colorado Buffs head coach, finishing the season 4-8 after getting off to a whirlwind 3-0 start and bringing tons of attention to his roster.

See how social media is reacting to the split below.

