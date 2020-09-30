Comic Relief: 13 Of The Funniest Posts During The Presidential Debate

The first 2020 presidential debate was filled with interruptions, low-blows, and fake news.

Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden failed to answer any questions that the country really wanted answers to because they decided to continuously ridicule each other.

From Trump disrespecting Biden’s son to Biden telling Trump to shut up, social media definitely found time to joke about the chaotic event.

Nonetheless, the debate definitely showed the importance of voting and knowing each candidate’s perspective on various issues.

Check out some of the funniest posts on social media during the debate below.

