Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders

#BlackTwitter will united for one big watch party in their living room’s Sunday night when Babyface goes against Teddy Riley in an epic R&Battle. If you haven’t been keeping up with these producer, song-writer, artist battles, they’re the talk of social media after every event. Producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland started the Verzus series and kicked it off battling one another like they did at Summer Jam a few summer’s ago.

The series has evolved since then, including duos like Hit Boi vs Boi Wonder, The-Dream vs. Sean Garrett, Johnta Austin vs Ne-Yo and most-recently Scott Storch vs Mannie Fresh. We were all gearing up for Lil’ Jon vs. T-Pain when all of a sudden it was announced, Babyface and Teddy Riley will battle one another Sunday night.

Without skipping a beat, #BlackTwitter jumped on a thread to let the world know what they plan on wearing to the old school duel of epic proportions.

#TheBattleOfAllBattles Teddy Riley vs. LaFace (LA Reid & Babyface) on Sunday! 🗣We’re not worthy pic.twitter.com/Qur4mCrVC3 — Brandon M. Ammons (@BrandnMichael) April 3, 2020

From linen suits to Joop, see #BlackTwitter is wearing to the battle.

#BlackTwitter Is Picking Out Their Outfits For The Babyface & Teddy Riley’s R&Battle On Sunday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com