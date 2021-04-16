Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses

CLOSE
Here are some actors and comedians that have dressed up as women for a role.
1. Eddie MurphySource:YouTube Video
2. Jamie FoxxSource:YouTube Video
3. Miguel A. Núñez Jr.Source:YouTube Video
4. Chris TuckerSource:YouTube Video
5. Wesley SnipesSource:YouTube Video
Wesley Snipes in To Wong Foo
6. Martin LawrenceSource:YouTube Video
Martin Lawrence as Big Momma!
7. Tyler PerrySource:YouTube Video
Tyler Perry as Madea!
8. Arsenio HallSource:YouTube Video
“Coming To America” features Eddie Murphy sitting next to the beautiful Arsenio Hall.
More From BlackAmericaWeb