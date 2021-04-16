Arsenio Hall , Chris Tucker , Eddie Murphy
Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses

Posted 20 hours ago

Here are some actors and comedians that have dressed up as women for a role.

1. Eddie Murphy

2. Jamie Foxx

3. Miguel A. Núñez Jr.

4. Chris Tucker

5. Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes in To Wong Foo 

6. Martin Lawrence

Martin Lawrence as Big Momma!

7. Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry as Madea!

8. Arsenio Hall

“Coming To America” features Eddie Murphy sitting next to the beautiful Arsenio Hall.

