CLOSE
Alicia Keys
HomePhoto Galleries

Alicia Keys + 10 Other Stars Who Play The Piano

Posted 20 hours ago

Alicia Keys is a boss on the keys… but she isn’t the only one.

Check out the list of celebrities below who also play the piano including some artists you definitely know play the keys and others who may surprise you.

Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

1. RZA

2. H.E.R.

3. Pharrell

4. Condoleeza Rice

5. Lionel Richie

6. Stevie Wonder

7. Jamie Foxx

8. John Legend

9. Alicia Keys

10. Wyclef Jean

11. Robert Glasper [Pictured Right]

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
Stars We Want To See Win In 2015
REWIND: The Hottest Looks From Past Golden Globe Awards
NYC Rapper Fred The Godson Reportedly Loses Battle With COVID-19
Our Favorite Celebrity Members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc
If You Got It Flaunt It: Stars Who Regularly Show Off Their Goods...And We're Not Mad
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (04/17/20-04/24/20)
Close