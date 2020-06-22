Alicia Keys + 10 Other Stars Who Play The Piano

Alicia Keys is a boss on the keys… but she isn’t the only one.
Check out the list of celebrities below who also play the piano including some artists you definitely know play the keys and others who may surprise you.
Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
1. RZA
2. H.E.R.
3. Pharrell
4. Condoleeza Rice
5. Lionel Richie
6. Stevie Wonder
7. Jamie Foxx
8. John Legend
9. Alicia Keys
10. Wyclef Jean
11. Robert Glasper [Pictured Right]
More From BlackAmericaWeb