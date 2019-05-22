Ben Carson Confuses Housing Foreclosures With Oreo Cookies

Despite being a brain surgeon, it’s not a secret that Dr. Ben Carson isn’t the brightest on the block, but today he topped himself.

The Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) confused a term coined for housing foreclosures, REO, with Oreo cookies. Yes, you read that correctly: OREO COOKIES.

See, it all started when Carson testified in front of the House Financial Services Committee on May 21.

According to USA Today, Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., asked him about disparities in REO rates, which stands for “real estate owned,” properties owned by a lender after a foreclosure. According to Porter, Federal Housing Administration loans have far more properties that become real estate owned than non-governmental lenders.

“I would also like to ask you to get back to me, if you don’t mind, to explain the disparity in REO rates. Do you know what an REO is?” asked the congresswoman.

“An Oreo…” replied Carson.

“R, no not an Oreo. An R-E-O.” shot back Porter.

“Real estate?” asked Carson.

“What’s the O stand for?” said Porter.

“E-organization?” asked Carson.

Mind you: REO refers to

Take a look at this foolishness:

Rep. Katie Porter quizzed Housing Secretary Ben Carson about a real estate term, "REO." He thought she was talking about Oreos https://t.co/UglvLDuvzg pic.twitter.com/EkRK9HfNfw — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 21, 2019

No words. Like none.

Sadly, he wasn’t done acting a fool. The Hill reported that when Rep. Ayana Pressley asked him whether he would allow his own grandmother to live in current substandard public housing conditions, he became disrespectful and snide.

“Yes or no, can you ask me some questions yourself and stop reading this silly stuff?” Carson replied.

“You don’t get to dictate what my line of questioning is. Reclaiming my time,” Pressley said. “You’re a very smart man. You understand the question. Please answer it.”

Carson refused to answer the question, telling the freshman Congresswoman from Massachusetts, “you already know the answer.”

“I know the answer,” Pressley said. “Do you know the answer?”

“Reclaiming my time,” Carson said.

“You don’t get to do that,” Pressley told him.

“Oh,” Carson laughed.

Sigh.

Unreal. There's smug… and then there's this performance by Ben Carson today. Beyond shameful. pic.twitter.com/qNsrGKqWPE — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Carson thinks this is all funny, later tweeting a picture of him with a bag of Oreos.

OH, REO! Thanks, @RepKatiePorter. Enjoying a few post-hearing snacks. Sending some your way! pic.twitter.com/q4MMTBWVUI — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) May 21, 2019

You already know that folks, myself included, had words for Carson for being completely unqualified for his position and utterly arrogant and disrespectful.

