10 Modern Artists For Soul and Funk Lovers

When we talk Soul, we’re talking about bottom of the gut singers who are churning out records that will transport you back to when Soul singers were putting out music that made you feel.

Artists like PJ Morton and Leon Bridges are leading the wave of modern “Old Soul” acts but there are others out there who are creating good music rooted in the classic genre.

In the list below, we’re a highlighting a wide range of artists who are all heavily influenced by soul music but have very different sounds. Some are pure soul, others get a bit funky, while some are a mishmash of genres.

Check out the full list below and be sure to check for our next list dropping on Monday, June 10, 2019.