10 Modern Artists For Soul and Funk Lovers

When we talk Soul, we’re talking about bottom of the gut singers who are churning out records that will transport you back to when Soul singers were putting out music that made you feel.
Artists like PJ Morton and Leon Bridges are leading the wave of modern “Old Soul” acts but there are others out there who are creating good music rooted in the classic genre.
In the list below, we’re a highlighting a wide range of artists who are all heavily influenced by soul music but have very different sounds. Some are pure soul, others get a bit funky, while some are a mishmash of genres.
Check out the full list below and be sure to check for our next list dropping on Monday, June 10, 2019.
1. Anderson. Paak
Anderson. Paak once described his music as a “funky good time” – and that’s the perfect way to represent the rapper’s dynamic music that dips in and out of a variety of genres including soul, funk, hip-hop, rock, and jazz.
2. Lion Babe
The best way to describe their music is: fun. Lion Babe consists of Jillian Hervey, who laces the track with her silky tone and producer Lucas Goodman, who is the driving force behind their soul infused sound that is meant to keep you dancing on your feet.
3. Samm Henshaw
London born singer Samm Henshaw’s raspy tone is usually paired with an instrument heavy beat that will remind you of a classic soul song that was remixed in the 1990’s. If you don’t feel good after listening to his songs – you need to reevaluate yourself.
4. Eryn Allen Kane
Detroit native Eryn Allen Kane has not earned much mainstream recognition yet, but when you hear her voice, you’ll be wondering why not?! The woman has the chops supported by deeply sentimental lyrics that will probably have you reaching for a tissue or two.
5. Thundercat
Just listen to that bass line! Thee George Clinton referred to Thundercat as a part of the “new generation of funk musicians.” I’m not sure how much more convincing you’ll need to check this cat out.
6. Emily King
The late icon Prince was a fan of her sound, so it doesn’t surprise us that certain tracks sound very Prince influenced – even if not intentional. She’s a unique addition to the list but her soul and Jazz influence is undeniable.
7. Tank and The Bangas
Tank and The Bangas earned national recognition after winning NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest in 2017. Led by Tarriona “Tank” Ball, the group shines in live sets that showcase the depth to their sound which encompasses soul, funk, rock, folk, and hip-hop.
8. Seinabo Sey
The Sweden-born singer has a one-of-a-kind voice that transcends any song from simple to soulful.
9. Shareef Keyes & The Groove
Shareef Keyes is the most up-and-coming artist on the list. The sound has got a little bit of funk with a whole lot of soul led by a charismatic front man out of NYC.
10. Yola
Once you hear Yola’s voice, you’ll understand why this country-soul singer is on the list. She sounds like she was ripped right from the 70’s.