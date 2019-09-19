Prince Harry Hopes Mental Health Series With Oprah Will Help ‘Save Lives’

Prince Harry is revealing new details about he and Oprah’s upcoming Apple TV+ series on mental health.

In an interview with podcast host and journalist Bryony Gordon, Harry says the series will highlight examples of “human spirit fighting back from the darkest places.”

“When I did your podcast two years ago the response made me realize what an impact sharing my story could have, and what an impact other stories can have for so many who are suffering silently,” he said, PEOPLE reports.

“If the viewers can relate to the pain and perhaps the experience, then it could save lives, as we will focus on prevention and positive outcomes.”

Harry also revealed that he and Oprah “are assembling subject matter experts” to guide the series. “The facts and science exist and we deserve to know it all,” he said.

The prince noted that he’s still embarking on his own mental health journey following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

“What I have learned and continue to learn in the space of mental health, mental illness and self-awareness is that all roads lead back to our mental wellbeing how we look after ourselves and each other,” he said.

Harry and Oprah will serve as co-creators and executive producers of the mental health series for Apple’s streaming service.

In related news, actor and fashion icon Billy Porter had nothing but praise for Harry’s wife during the Christopher Kane show at London Fashion Week on Monday, telling PEOPLE “There’s a black woman in the palace, honey, that’s all we need!” Porter said with a laugh, adding: “We’re loving her over in America!”

Meanwhile, palace aids have warned fans of Meghan Markle to not get too excited about her business manager Andrew Meyer recently renewing the trademark for the Duchess’ now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, until 2021.

A palace spokesperson said the former actress has “absolutely no plans to relaunch The Tig.”

“The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the Duchess or affiliated with her,” the spokesperson told People about the blog the Duchess started in 2014 but discontinued in 2017 once she started dating HRH Prince Harry.

