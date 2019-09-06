Outrage Over ’60 Minutes’ Australia Special For ‘Racist’ Meghan Markle Story [Video]

60 Minutes Australia has come under fire on social media over a “racist” promo for a new special on Meghan Markle.

On Wednesday, the news program shared a one-minute clip for an upcoming episode which claims to explore how the Duchess of Sussex “lost her sparkle” and went “from adored to insufferable in less than a year.”

Many have criticized the show for “bullying” and giving a platform to racists, such as British media personality Katie Hopkins, who slams Markle as “the biggest hypocrite there is.” Hopkins is known for her far-right wing views on immigration, and in the trailer, she also slams Markle over her clothes, her personality, her alleged social climbing, and her “glow.”

#Megxit! How Meghan Markle lost her sparkle. From adored to insufferable in less than a year. What went wrong for Meghan, and how it affects hubby Harry. SUNDAY on #60Mins: Inside a Royal crisis. Can the ghost of Princess Diana save a fairytale? pic.twitter.com/dHtiPdwa7j — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) September 4, 2019

Hopkins also mocks Markle’s physical appearance, saying, “There she is in a one shoulder dress being glowing, because all she does is glow.” She adds, “Abdicate! Off you go!”

As noted by Daily Mail, Markle supporters have chimed in with comments on Twitter, calling the show “embarrassing” and “racist” and noting Hopkins’ clear jealousy of HRH MM.

“This isn’t journalism, it’s bullying,” wrote one user.

“Wow, jealousy, envy with racism… hope you’re happy with yourself meanwhile the black duchess is busy helping people in need,” wrote another.

Celebrities and politicians have chimed in, too.

“Shame on you for airing this trash,” tweeted actress Mia Farrow. “Great Britain is fortunate to have this intelligent, compassionate, beautiful woman in the Royal Family. In her, Prince Harry has found happiness and for that we rejoice.”

Australian MP Clare O’Neil wrote: “For god’s sake just leave the poor woman alone. Why promote such nastiness?”

The program describes Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry as “the insane Markle debacle.”

