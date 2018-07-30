Meghan Markle’s Father Believes She’s ‘Terrified’ Of New Royal Duties

This dude has got to be the most unsupportive father of all-time. We’re referring to Thomas Markle, father of newly crowned Duchess of Sussex – Meghan Markle – who continues to fire off threats and accusations about his daughter and the Royal family.

In a new interview, he let it rip about how he really feels about the Royal Wedding, his staged paparazzi pictures, and Meghan’s transition from American actress to Duchess.

Thomas, 73, believes his daughter is terrified and overwhelmed with her new duties:

“My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. This one isn’t even a stage smile – this is a pained smile…That might be just having a couple of bad days. I don’t know. It really worries me. I think she’s under too much pressure,” he said.

He also believes Meghan’s new dress code is outdated.

“Meghan seems like something out of an old movie…Why in 2018 are we dressing like the 1930s? Why do they have to cover their knees?”

Thomas feels he’s being shunned as punishment for making a profit from the press.

“The reason I am being shunned is because I made a profit on the staged pictures. Anyone who makes a profit off the Royal Family becomes shunned.”

He continued: “But I could have made well over $100,000 by just doing a talk show…So if I moved to London and started selling cups with my daughter’s face on, would they shun me? The Royal Family is living by rules that are outdated. Half of Great Britain seems to make a fortune selling pictures of my daughter and her husband. Are they shunned? I have already apologized to the Royal Family. I honestly think that if the Queen took the time to think that she would not see me because I did some stupid photographs, that is ridiculous.”

On his Royal Wedding absence, Markle said, “Every time I see or hear about that wedding, I am paying for it. It’s not easy. Anytime anyone comes up to me and says, ‘So sorry, your daughter looked beautiful’. For the rest of my life I’ve got to live that down.”

Adding: ” I should have been there. Everyone was saying I was too terrified to walk her down the aisle, but I was ready to do it. I had a speech written. Meghan looked absolutely beautiful.”

Thomas explained that his disappointment that Meghan’s family wasn’t made a priority at the Royal Wedding:

“…Harry and Meghan have friends who are high rollers. They are all stars. But in a way it would have been nice if some of her old friends and wider family were there. I thought it was wrong to have Doria seated by herself…There was no reason why she couldn’t have been with the royals.”

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at the St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on May 19, 2018.

