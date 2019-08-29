Russ Parr Morning Show
Niecy Nash Dream Vacation Almost Led To Oprah Taking Her Life [VIDEO]

Niecy Nash talks about how vacationing with Oprah came to fruition...

Premiere Of OWN's "Queen Sugar" - Reception

Source: Todd Williamson / Getty

One of the perks of working on Ava DuVernay‘s masterpiece When They See Us was also getting to work with Oprah – and for Niecy Nash, she took that relationship to a whole new level by going on vacation with her.

The actress stopped by Conan this week and told the story of how her trip with Ava turned into a dream-vacation with Oprah Winfrey. She also gets real about sitting in the passenger seat while Oprah drove a buggy, which could have lead to some serious injuries.

Peep the video down below to hear Niecy tell it…

