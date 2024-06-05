Listen Live
Mayor Andre Dickens Talks City of Atlanta Upgrades and Upcoming Events

| 06.05.24
The Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of Fame Honors Usher

Mayor Andre Dickens—the City of Atlanta’s 61st Mayor—talks upgrades and updates to look forward to in the black mecca. With a few terms already under his belt and another term to possibly look forward to, Dickens is discussing how he implements real change in the A.

Dickens details the return of the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program, cross-functional inner city projects, and how he holds ATL’s businesses accountable, with the goal of keeping citizens safe.

“I’m living life, running the city, keeping people out of trouble.” -Mayor Andre Dickens

Watch the full interview for more on the city’s upcoming developments, changes in the Mayoral team, and plans to prepare for the World Cup 2026 in Atlanta!

WATCH FULL ANDRE DICKENS INTERVIEW | RYAN CAMERON UNCENSORED

Andre Dickens

