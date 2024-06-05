Listen Live
Martin Lawrence’s Health Concerns: What’s Really Going On? Tasha Smith Addresses Rumors

Published on June 5, 2024

Bad Boys: Ride or Die - Photoshoot

Source: Hector Vivas / Gettytas

Fans of Martin Lawrence have been expressing concern on social media following his May appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie, ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’.

During an interview with Extra TV to promote the film, Lawrence’s slurred speech and mispronunciations raised red flags among viewers. This was compounded later in the month at an event at TCL in Hollywood, where Lawrence was seen walking hand in hand with Will Smith. The gesture, captured in an Instagram video by Entertainment Tonight, led fans to believe that Smith was supporting Lawrence physically, heightening concerns about his well-being.

In 1999, Lawrence recovered from a three-day coma, which was induced by an apparent heat stroke, according to doctors. Sources say that he was collapsed while jogging in 100+ degree heat with several layers of clothes—allegedly in an attempt to lose weight for an upcoming movie role. His girlfriend found him on the doorstep an hour later and called 911. He spent three days in the hospital, leaving the doctors concerned about his kidneys.

Speculation about Lawrence’s health has been rampant, especially as of late. Some fans think his demeanor may have been related to the recent loss of his former co-star Sean Lampkin (a.k.a. Nipsey in the sitcom Martin), who passed last Wednesday due to unknown causes. Lawrence refers to Lampkin as his “brother”. Some other fans believe he could be suffering from effects of his previous heat stroke. Despite the swirling rumors, no official statement has been made by Lawrence or his representatives regarding his health status.

His ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ co-host Tasha K. Smith recently did an interview on The Morning Hustle radio show where she spoke out about the speculations from fans.

As fans continue to express their worries, all eyes are on Lawrence, hoping for clarity and, most importantly, positive news about his health.

Martin Lawrence’s Health Concerns: What’s Really Going On? Tasha Smith Addresses Rumors  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

