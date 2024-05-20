Listen Live
Entertainment

My First Time: BernNadette Stanis Shares The “Good Times” She Had Making Her Stage Debut

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
BernNadette Stanis "Make Your Mark Campaign" In Chicago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

As we stated last week, the rollout for Tom Joyner’s 2024 Fantastic Voyage cruise (April 27, 2024 – May 4, 2024) is far from over. Actually, the next few “My First Time” stories will be coming straight from the Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas ship!

Next up, we ran into iconic Thelma Evans (Anderson!) actress BernNadette Stanis of Good Times fame in the midst of her seaside siesta alongside TV brother and castmate Ralph Carter, who we all know and love as Michael Evans.

 

 

 

 

RELATED: My First Time – Truth Hurts Braves The Motion Sickness For Her First ‘Fantastic Voyage’ Cruise

Related Stories

The seasoned thespian decided to share a “MFT” tale about her first time on stage. Although brief, you can tell by the smile on her face, the joy in her laugh and the confidence in which she recalls the story that acting is something she was destined to do. As we watched her keep that decades-spanning Hollywood legacy going back in 2022 on the BET+ series The Family Business, in addition to its upcoming spinoff, The Family Business: New Orleans, it’s clear she has so much more to share with us even as she approaches the big 7-1 later this year.

Have a “good time” watching BernNadette Stanis on this week’s segment of My First Time below:

 

 

RELATED TAGS

BernNadette Stanis first time Good Times Good Times TV show interviews

More from Black America Web
Trending
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals 10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

25 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

17 items
Sports

The All-Time Best NBA Nicknames

15 items
Sports

Bronny James Says He’s “Never Thought” About Playing Alongside Dad LeBron, Social Media Calls It Cap

25 items
Entertainment

Anita Baker Gets Caught Up In The Rapture Of Angry Aunties After Canceled Concert In ATL

Music

Jasmine Crockett’s ‘​​Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’ Roast Inspires Songs Mocking MTG

15 items
News

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Clay Gravesande Goes Public With Thot Pocket Celina Powell

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close