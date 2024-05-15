My First Time: Truth Hurts Braves The Motion Sickness For Her First ‘Fantastic Voyage’ Cruise

Although the waves have long subsided on Tom Joyner’s 2024 Fantastic Voyage cruise, we’ve only just began to roll out everything that went down on the ship throughout the week!
The next few “My First Time” stories might even look a bit familiar, as we took a few tales from some of the many famous patrons enjoying the sea right along with our team on deck. Take singer Truth Hurts for example — “Addictive” still hits in the club, by the way! — who was joining the Fantastic Voyage for the very first time.
RELATED: My First Time – Usher (And That Hat!) Tells Us About His Debut On The Skating Rink
Of course, we figured it made for the perfect “MFT” story to share. What we didn’t expect was for her to get all the way real about the motion sickness she was feeling during her time on the sea. Hey…the truth hurts, right?
Thankfully, not only did she get down with the sickness but braved it long enough to give a stellar performance (seen above) and share the story with us with laughs when the waves weren’t getting the best of her.
Take a look at Truth Hurts telling it like it is on this week’s “My First Time” below, coming to you from the 2024 Fantastic Voyage cruise:
-
Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now
-
Jaleel White's Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Anita Baker Gets Caught Up In The Rapture Of Angry Aunties After Canceled Concert In ATL
-
Brian McKnight’s Detroit Concert Canceled After Deadbeat Dad Allegations, Social Media Piles On
-
Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again
-
Battle Rapper Lady Luck's Biggest Battle: From Suicide Attempt to the Light