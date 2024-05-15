Listen Live
Entertainment

My First Time: Truth Hurts Braves The Motion Sickness For Her First ‘Fantastic Voyage’ Cruise

Published on May 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 ILOVERNB Festival

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Although the waves have long subsided on Tom Joyner’s 2024 Fantastic Voyage cruise, we’ve only just began to roll out everything that went down on the ship throughout the week!

The next few “My First Time” stories might even look a bit familiar, as we took a few tales from some of the many famous patrons enjoying the sea right along with our team on deck. Take singer Truth Hurts for example — “Addictive” still hits in the club, by the way! — who was joining the Fantastic Voyage for the very first time.

 

RELATED: My First Time – Usher (And That Hat!) Tells Us About His Debut On The Skating Rink

Related Stories

Of course, we figured it made for the perfect “MFT” story to share. What we didn’t expect was for her to get all the way real about the motion sickness she was feeling during her time on the sea. Hey…the truth hurts, right?

Thankfully, not only did she get down with the sickness but braved it long enough to give a stellar performance (seen above) and share the story with us with laughs when the waves weren’t getting the best of her.

Take a look at Truth Hurts telling it like it is on this week’s “My First Time” below, coming to you from the 2024 Fantastic Voyage cruise:

 

 

RELATED TAGS

Fantastic Voyage first time interviews Truth Hurts song

More from Black America Web
Trending
13th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals 10 items
Entertainment

Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media

25 items
Entertainment

Anita Baker Gets Caught Up In The Rapture Of Angry Aunties After Canceled Concert In ATL

13 items
Pop Culture

Brian McKnight’s Detroit Concert Canceled After Deadbeat Dad Allegations, Social Media Piles On

Battle Rapper Lady Luck
Entertainment

Battle Rapper Lady Luck’s Biggest Battle: From Suicide Attempt to the Light

Entertainment

Van Hunt Posted His Girlfriend Halle Berry’s Cakes In A Mother’s Day Post And We Can’t Stop Staring

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

Family & Parenting

Ohio Woman Shares her story on Giving Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!

Entertainment

‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Is Officially Off The Market

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close