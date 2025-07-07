Listen Live
MFT: J Money Recalls Meeting His “Korean Twin” Andrew Lee

Atlanta rapper J Money joined "My First Time" to share how his viral friendship began with the 'Crown Prince of Korea' Andrew Lee.

Published on July 7, 2025

Atlanta rapper J Money, known for his magnetic personality as we recently saw at Birthday Bash ATL, has clearly met his partner in rhyme when it comes to being friends and collaborating with Andrew Lee — entrepreneur, tech whiz and the acclaimed “Crown Prince of Korea.” From similar tastes in style all the way down to personal traits, a Rush Hour-style duo was formed from the moment they first met. Thankfully, we got the “First Name, Last Name” emcee to share that story for the latest “My First Time.”

For J Money, meeting Andrew Lee wasn’t just about a funny coincidence or a viral internet trend. It was about feeling an unexpected kinship—proof that connections sometimes come from the most surprising places. In that moment, two people from opposite sides of the globe realized they weren’t so different after all. The impact it had on J Money even impacted him outside of their friendship, as it made him more open-minded to people, places and things outside of his Southern upbringing. J Money and Andrew Lee may just inspire a new era of global artistic collaboration and innovation, even if just for the sake of a good rap collab.

Watch J Money reflect on meeting his “Korean twin” Andrew Lee below right here on “My First Time”:

