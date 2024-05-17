Exclusive: Chicago Beat King Nascent Talks New Album, Black-Brown Relations And Music Healing The Inner Child

You’d be surprised at the amount of people with a platform out here who aren’t using the opportunity to say something in their musical output. Thankfully that’s far from the case when it comes to veteran GRAMMY-winning Chicago producer Nascent, evident throughout his decorated career and on his latest album, DON’T GROW UP TOO SOON.

Released just a few weeks ago, the project is a breeze of a listen thanks to introspective lyrical content, top-notch production, and standout features from the likes of Ab-Soul, Saba, BJ the Chicago Kid, Maxo Kream, Paul Wall, Childish Major, DUCKWRTH and a handful of other talented musicians.

RELATED: ‘Producers: Making The Beat’ Panel at Radio One Presents The Music Meeting

We got the boss man J.R. Bang to pull out his Some Dude Podcast skills for an extensive one-on-one with Nascent to chop it up about their mutual love for Chicago in the midst of breaking down the sound of DON’T GROW UP TOO SOON. The conversation ranges from discussions about beat selection to understanding how the music itself helped the Mexican-American Chicago native to heal some of the wounds still resonating from childhood. There’s also talk about the Black-Brown connection that started during that upbringing and translated heavily into his music collaborations and personal relationships.

The album shows major growth following the positive reaction to his 2021 debut, Minus the Bullshit Life’s Great. Almost three years to the day, it’s a great to-album run for the already-proven hip-hop vet that will surely lead to greater heights. Considering his work back in 2009 with 50 Cent (“Strong Enough”) or more recently with SZA on her GRAMMY-nominated SOS single, “Good Days,” we’d say the stars are already lined up in his favor.

Watch the insightful conversation with Chicago producer Nascent below, and be sure to go listen to his new album, DON’T GROW UP TOO SOON, wherever you stream your tunes: