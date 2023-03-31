New and Making Noise Podcast Ft Big Boss Vette | EPISODE 21

On this week’s episode of New And Making Noise, Incognito and DJ Misses chop it up with Big Boss Vette! After the success of her 2022 viral hit “Snatched,” Vette is back with “Pretty Girls Walk,” another song making waves on social media and everywhere else. The St. Louis native also talks about celebrities such as Chloe Bailey helping her movement grow faster than she could imagine.
Before some of the biggest Hip-Hop and R&B artists sell-out arenas, they hit up New & Making Noise, an audio music discovery podcast that gives listeners the exclusive download on the hottest artists and tracks before they rise up the charts. Hosted by National Media Personalities, Hot 107.9’s Incognito, DJ Misses and A-Plus.
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He Kicked Max Kellerman Off ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ Twitter Reacts
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
'Creed III' Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage
-
Beyoncé And Adidas To End Ties On IVY PARK In Amicable Split
-
Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach
-
Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Dating Tom Brady’s Neighbor, Jeffrey Soffer