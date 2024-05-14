Ralph Tresvant, recently went to Indianapolis to celebrate the launch of Love and R&B on 106.7 WTLC in Indianapolis. While in Naptown, Ralph welcomed special guest October London for his first show on their airwaves.

Some topics that they discussed were:

Bridging the gap between old school and new school

His first single ‘Back To Your Place’

If he has had the time to get a show in at home

Achieving everything he puts his mind to

One thing that October London mentioned in the interview is that he wants people to know that he is a multi genre artist.

This collaboration between two musical powerhouses promises an engaging and soulful experience for listeners. Watch the full interview above.

Don’t miss an episode! Catch Ralph Sunday-Thursday with more exciting interviews and musical moments from other notable artists shaping the R&B landscape

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Love and R&B Exclusive: Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London was originally published on wtlcfm.com