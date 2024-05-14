Ralph Tresvant, recently went to Indianapolis to celebrate the launch of Love and R&B on 106.7 WTLC in Indianapolis. While in Naptown, Ralph welcomed special guest October London for his first show on their airwaves.
Some topics that they discussed were:
- Bridging the gap between old school and new school
- His first single ‘Back To Your Place’
- If he has had the time to get a show in at home
- Achieving everything he puts his mind to
- One thing that October London mentioned in the interview is that he wants people to know that he is a multi genre artist.
This collaboration between two musical powerhouses promises an engaging and soulful experience for listeners. Watch the full interview above.
Don’t miss an episode! Catch Ralph Sunday-Thursday with more exciting interviews and musical moments from other notable artists shaping the R&B landscape
Love and R&B Exclusive: Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London was originally published on wtlcfm.com
