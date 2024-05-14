Love & R&B 2023- January Update_January 2023
HomeEntertainment

Love and R&B Exclusive: Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London

| 05.14.24
Dismiss

Ralph Tresvant, recently went to Indianapolis to celebrate the launch of Love and R&B on 106.7 WTLC in Indianapolis.  While in Naptown, Ralph welcomed special guest October London for his first show on their airwaves.

Some topics that they discussed were:

  • Bridging the gap between old school and new school
  • His first single ‘Back To Your Place’
  • If he has had the time to get a show in at home
  • Achieving everything he puts his mind to
  • One thing that October London mentioned in the interview is that he wants people to know that he is a multi genre artist.

This collaboration between two musical powerhouses promises an engaging and soulful experience for listeners.  Watch the full interview above.

Love and R&B Interview Ralph Tresvant and October London

Source: Radio One / U1 Digital

Don’t miss an episode!  Catch Ralph Sunday-Thursday with more exciting interviews and musical moments from other notable artists shaping the R&B landscape

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Happy Anniversary! 40 New Edition Photos That Show Their 40-Year Evolution
Music Group New Edition Posing
40 photos

Love and R&B Exclusive: Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
13th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals 10 items
Entertainment

Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media

25 items
Entertainment

Anita Baker Gets Caught Up In The Rapture Of Angry Aunties After Canceled Concert In ATL

13 items
Pop Culture

Brian McKnight’s Detroit Concert Canceled After Deadbeat Dad Allegations, Social Media Piles On

Battle Rapper Lady Luck
Entertainment

Battle Rapper Lady Luck’s Biggest Battle: From Suicide Attempt to the Light

Entertainment

Van Hunt Posted His Girlfriend Halle Berry’s Cakes In A Mother’s Day Post And We Can’t Stop Staring

Family & Parenting

Ohio Woman Shares her story on Giving Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!

Entertainment

‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Is Officially Off The Market

13 items
News

Russell Simmons Defends Diddy, Says Fans Need To “See The Good In Things”

Close