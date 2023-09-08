Black America Web
Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Happy Anniversary! 40 New Edition Photos That Show Their 40-Year Evolution

Published on September 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Music Group New Edition Posing

Source: Debra Trebitz / Getty

Even though nobody ever really needs a reason to celebrate the talented gentlemen of New Edition, this weekend will commemorate a very special occasion for the legendary R&B group as they celebrate their 40th anniversary in the industry.

…and yes, the fellas are still looking as fly in 2023 as they did when first arriving on the scene with Candy Girl back in 1983!

 

RELATED: Based On A True Story: 15 Of The Best (And 5 Of The Worst) Black Biopics

After seven studio albums, a Christmas EP and 11 tours that stretched across the globe — you can see them on The Legacy Tour right now! — one thing that has remained consistent within the group is the unwavering brotherhood shared throughout the passing decades between members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant. In short, 40 years of catchy music and countless memories that NE fans will never forget have made them every bit of legends in the eyes of music fans and Black culture in general.

We will certainly be celebrating the group’s 40th anniversary right along with them. To make sure the occasion is extra special, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and put together a handful of classic photos, some even rare, that really show how wide the legacy of New Edition has spanned over the years. What you’ll see are five young Black boys with a dream who soon became six influential Black men inspiring millions with their voices and giving generations of musicians who came after them something to aspire towards in their own careers. We salute you, kings!

From 1983 all the way to 2023, take a look at 40 photos of New Edition that show just how far the guys have come in the span of 40 years. Happy anniversary, fellas!

 

1. 1983

Music Group New Edition Posing Source:Getty

2. 1984

New Edition Live In Chicago Source:Getty

3. 1985

New Edition Live In Concert Source:Getty

4. 1985

New Edition Live In Concert Source:Getty

5. 1986

New Edition Live In Concert Source:Getty

6. 1988

New Edition Live In Concert Source:Getty

7. 1989

16th Annual American Music Awards Source:Getty

8. 1990

New Edition At The 1990 Video Music Awards Source:Getty

9. 1991

New Edition Receive Boston Music Award Source:Getty

10. 1991

Ricky Bell performs in Minnesota Source:Getty

11. 1994

New Edition Band At Annual American Music Awards Source:Getty

12. 1994

Ralph Tresvant In Chicago Source:Getty

13. 1996

7th Billboard Music Awards Source:Getty

14. 1996

Photo of NEW EDITION Source:Getty

15. 1997

1997 American Music Awards Source:Getty

16. 2002

The 2nd Annual BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

17. 2003

2003 Essence Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

18. 2003

2003 Essence Awards - Show Source:Getty

19. 2004

New Edition Photoshoot - September 27, 2004 Source:Getty

20. 2004

2004 MTV Video Music Awards - Block Party - Night 2 Source:Getty

21. 2004

2004 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

22. 2004

2004 Vibe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

23. 2005

BET's 25th Anniversary Show Source:Getty

24. 2006

Coca Cola Presents the 2006 Essence Music Festival - Day 2 Source:Getty

25. 2006

2006 Essence Music Festival - Day 2 Source:Getty

26. 2007

38th Annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Presented by Shell - New Edition Source:Getty

27. 2008

ASCAP Honors New Edition at 21st Annual Rhythm and Soul Music Awards Source:Getty

28. 2008

2008 ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards - Show Source:Getty

29. 2009

Penny McDonald's BET Farewell Celebration Source:Getty

30. 2009

2009 BET Awards - Show Source:Getty

31. 2011

2011 Essence Music Festival - Day 3 Source:Getty

32. 2012

Soul Train Presents Centric Soul Weekend Live In Concert Source:Getty

33. 2012

Soul Train Awards 2012 - Show Source:Getty

34. 2013

8th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Day 1 - Backstage Source:Getty

35. 2014

New Edition In Concert - Atlanta, GA Source:Getty

36. 2017

New Edition honored with star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jan 2017 Source:Getty

37. 2017

2017 BET Awards - Show Source:Getty

38. 2021

2021 American Music Awards - Fixed Show Source:Getty

39. 2022

Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame Crown Jewel of Excellence Induction Ceremony and Celebration Brunch Source:Getty

40. 2023

New Edition Legacy Tour 2023 - Atlanta, GA Source:Getty

RELATED TAGS

Anniversary Black male R&B groups Black R&B groups

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close