Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

Kendrick’s New Diss Track | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016

Source: Variety / Getty

Wow. Wow. Wow!

What started all the way back with “First Person Shooter,” which spawned the arsenal “Like That,” to alarming responses in the form of “7 Minute Drill” and “Push Ups,” many have been on the edge of their seats in the midst of a now-epic rap beef between hip-hop kings Drake, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

However, the latter’s latest might have just opened us up to a proverbial Hip-Hop Civil War! Take a listen to “euphoria”:

 

 

RELATED: Don Lemon Believes DEI Has Become A Religion | The Amanda Seales Show

Supreme gave us his best shot at decoding the bars in this one, and we’ve got to admit he did a pretty good job! Only time will tell where this scathing lyrical exercise will lead to, but it’s sure to be an entertaining ride over the next few days. Our ears are open!

Listen to Supreme decode “Euphoria” by Kendrick Lamar below right here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

RELATED TAGS

Amanda Seales Amanda Seales Show The amanda seales show

More from Black America Web
Trending
Drake and Kendrick 9 items
Entertainment

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man 14 items
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Denver Post Archives 43 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Entertainment

Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again

6 items
Style & Fashion

Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby

Met gala collage 2024 47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

CryOut Conference 2023
Pop Culture

Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Kirk Franklin, ship church, Griff, Darlene McCoy, Damon Little, Big Al Cherry, Dennys, Sybil Wilks 21 items
Entertainment

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Close