The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

Bravo has finally unveiled the official Season 16 cast of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and it’s a blend of familiar stars and fresh newbies. Serving a new plate of peaches this time around, Bravo’s new cast confirms several rumors about shakeups and cast updates.

Some familiar faces – announced previously, such as Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore – lead the cast, along with returning favorites and exciting rookies. With this dynamic mix of personalities, Season 16 promises to be a wild ride.

Expect luxurious parties, heart-to-hearts (that might turn heated), hilarious shade-throwing sessions, and, of course, some epic meltdowns. This new cast is ready to show the world what Black excellence, Black girl magic, and a little healthy competition look like.

What’s more, these ladies will show how Atlanta does it. Keep scrolling to learn more.

Which familiar faces will show the newer ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ ladies how it’s done?

First up, we have the OG of comebacks, Porsha Williams! Amid a tumultuous divorce and some public scrutiny, Porsha is back for another round. Fans are ready for her to bless their screens with her clapbacks, fashion lewks, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Kenya Moore, the queen of shade herself, is also returning to keep things spicy. We know she’ll bring the drama and those iconic one-liners that leave us saying, “Whew, chile!” With her Season 16 run, the hair care line-owner remains the “longest-standing peach” on the show.

Drew Sidora, who starred alongside Kenya in Season 15, also returns to the cast. Her official return may surprise some who noticed the mention of ‘RHOA’ removed from her bio. Regardless of a profile update, Drew is back with a compelling story of managing motherhood, career, and messy relationships. We’re ready to see what she brings this season.

While fans will miss RHOA veterans like Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton and Sheree Whitfield this season, our good sis Cynthia Bailey is returning as a “friend of the cast.” Known to work a runway and camera angle, Cynthia will undoubtedly serve iconic slays while giving the newbies advice.

So, who are the new ‘RHOA’ peaches?

What is most exciting about Season 16’s cast are its newest additions! Talk about hot tea! We’ve got Porsha’s bestie, Shamea Morton Mwangi, finally getting her peach alongside Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley.

As we get ready for the season’s airing in 2025, HB has pulled the Instagram profiles of the newest RHOA cast members.

