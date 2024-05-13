Van Hunt Posted His Girlfriend Halle Berry’s Cakes In A Mother’s Day Post And We Can’t Stop Staring

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Berry’s man, Van Hunt, treated us on Mother’s Day. The singer/songwriter hopped on his Instagram to post a tribute to his girlfriend, a mother of two. The picture artfully exposed the actress’ firm derrière, and we are here for it!

Of course, we’ve seen Halle Berry’s body before. The veteran actress has starred in many movie roles that required her to reveal the goods. But the recent picture posted by her man is epic on so many levels. It shows that the 57-year-old takes excellent care of herself because her body is banging! It also displays Hunt’s in-depth love for his boo. Not only does he adore her silhouette, but he is also a fan of her entire existence, and he often lets that be known through his social media account.

Van Hunt Paid Homage to Halle Berry’s Backside

The dreamy picture featured Berry’s naked backside pressed against an iron balcony while she seductively looked over her shoulder at the camera. Her layered hair flowed on her bare back as she confidently posed in her birthday suit.

Hunt captioned the photo with, “Happy Mother’s day from the bottom… of my heart….oh shit, i wasn’t s’posed to post that! butt…u hav [sic] to admit thassa badass… mutha right there!“ Most of his followers agreed that she looked stunning in the picture. “She’s one bad mamma jamma,“ wrote one fan.

Hunt and Berry have been dating since September 2020. The actress confirmed their relationship on her Instagram by wearing a “Van Hunt” t-shirt. Since then, she’s had no problem letting the world know how he has enhanced her life. At the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television event in 2021, where she was honored with the Career Achievement Award, the multihyphenate publicly expressed her feelings for her man. “You have completed me. You have supported me. I’ve never had that, somebody who just lifted me higher, made me more of myself,” she emphasized.

We love that they are still going strong and wish them the best of luck!

DON’T MISS…

Halle Berry Is Stunning In A Makeup Free Selfie

We’re Living Vicariously Through Halle Berry’s Baecation Pics

Van Hunt Posted His Girlfriend Halle Berry’s Cakes In A Mother’s Day Post And We Can’t Stop Staring was originally published on hellobeautiful.com