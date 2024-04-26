Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

Is the New ‘Good Times’ Animation Worth Watching? | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Good Times

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment / Netflix / Good Times

We’re back with a very interesting round of “Watch/Don’t Watch” here on The Amanda Seales Show, particularly because it involves two staple series’ from the past that both received the reboot treatment in animation form recently: Netflix’s Good Times and Disney+’s official continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series titled X-Men: ’97.

 

 

 

RELATED: Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay | The Amanda Seales Show

Our film guru Desmond Thorne did the heavy lifting to review both shows and come back with his findings. While he didn’t fully hate either one, there was definitely a favorite amongst the two and a deeper understanding of the mass criticism the other has been infamously receiving. Take a listen below and see if you agree!

Listen to the latest “Watch/Don’t Watch” here on The Amanda Seales Show below:

 

 

RELATED TAGS

Amanda Seales Amanda Seales Show Good Times The amanda seales show x-men

More from Black America Web
Trending
Drake and Kendrick 9 items
Entertainment

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

Denver Post Archives 43 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

13th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals 10 items
Entertainment

Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media

13 items
Pop Culture

Brian McKnight’s Detroit Concert Canceled After Deadbeat Dad Allegations, Social Media Piles On

Battle Rapper Lady Luck
Entertainment

Battle Rapper Lady Luck’s Biggest Battle: From Suicide Attempt to the Light

6 items
Style & Fashion

Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby

Met gala collage 2024 47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man 14 items
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Close