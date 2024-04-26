Is the New ‘Good Times’ Animation Worth Watching? | The Amanda Seales Show

We’re back with a very interesting round of “Watch/Don’t Watch” here on The Amanda Seales Show, particularly because it involves two staple series’ from the past that both received the reboot treatment in animation form recently: Netflix’s Good Times and Disney+’s official continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series titled X-Men: ’97.
RELATED: Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay | The Amanda Seales Show
Our film guru Desmond Thorne did the heavy lifting to review both shows and come back with his findings. While he didn’t fully hate either one, there was definitely a favorite amongst the two and a deeper understanding of the mass criticism the other has been infamously receiving. Take a listen below and see if you agree!
Listen to the latest “Watch/Don’t Watch” here on The Amanda Seales Show below:
-
Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Jaleel White's Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media
-
Brian McKnight’s Detroit Concert Canceled After Deadbeat Dad Allegations, Social Media Piles On
-
Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again
-
Battle Rapper Lady Luck's Biggest Battle: From Suicide Attempt to the Light
-
Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby