Entertainment

The Quakers Promote Reparations for Black People | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 24, 2024

Quaker

Source: Frank Brennan / Getty

The idea of reparations for Black people is not a dead subject!

Actually, you might be surprised by what those who identify as Quakers have been doing, and continue to this very day, in efforts to atone for the enslavement of Black people during America’s formative years.

 

Once again our girl Kimberly Renee came through with all the info needed in order to break down the historical context. In the process, it really got us asking some questions that deserve to be answered. First thing’s first: when will the modern day Christian community follow suit?!

Get into this dose of Black history right here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

