Have You Ever Given Your Boss A Piece Of Your Mind? | The Amanda Seales Show

Having respect for the boss when it comes to any form of business is pretty much a given — at best to work your way up within a company on the right terms, and at least to simply maintain a form of income to live on.
However, what happens when there’s no other option but to give management a stern word on the topic of your grievances within the job? A recent throwback to an argument between one Uber driver and the company’s CEO led to an interesting conversation here on The Amanda Seales Show.
RELATED: Is It Okay To Take Your Friend’s Partner? | The Amanda Seales Show
So, would you have the gall to step up and say something to the higher ups? Is there ever a way to make both parties feel heard, or better yet is there ever a point in the process where you simply stop caring? See what the hosts had to say, and let us know if you agree or even have your own “bad boss” tales. We’re all ears!
Get into this hilarious hot take below when it comes to standing up to your boss here on The Amanda Seales Show:
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years
-
Sanaa Lathan’s Latest Bathing Suit Pic Is A Reminder That Natural Bodies Are Winning
-
Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!
-
Ciara Says It’s ‘Tough’ Trying To Lose 70 Pounds After Welcoming 4th Child
-
Multiple Grammy-Award Winning Gospel Recording Artist and Renowned Pastor Hezekiah Walker Set to Break Ground on East Brooklyn Affordable Housing Development
-
Cheating With Respect? NeNe Leakes Has 'Rules' To Infidelity That Sparked A Dating Debate
-
5 Ways To Keep Your Home Smelling Good