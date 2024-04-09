Entertainment

Wading In The Water: How Black We Feel Today | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 9, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Hand raised fist isolated on white background.

Source: Niwat Khongpraphat / Getty

 

It’s that time again to check in on our people and ask the weekly mantra: how Black are we feeling today?!

Before we get into responses heard around the table here at The Amanda Seales Show, take a minute below to see just how Black our talented sister Lynae Vanee got a few day ago in defense of the viral media flack Amanda’s been receiving — from our own people at that!

 

 

RELATED: Is The Supreme Court the Reason for Increased HBCU Enrollment? | The Amanda Seales Show

From wading-in-the-water-Black to a very ancestral Black that Supreme was feeling in particular when his son decided to act up during the 2024 solar eclipse, to Amanda feeling the souls of all Black folk due to a gem-dropping session she had earlier in the day, let’s just saw the whole crew is feeling the spirit right about now.

Get the full breakdown on how Black we’re feeling today here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

RELATED TAGS

Amanda Seales Amanda Seales Show The amanda seales show

More from Black America Web
Trending
Entertainment

Sanaa Lathan’s Latest Bathing Suit Pic Is A Reminder That Natural Bodies Are Winning

Hand raised fist isolated on white background.
Entertainment

Wading In The Water: How Black We Feel Today | The Amanda Seales Show

Entertainment

Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!

Entertainment

Ciara Says It’s ‘Tough’ Trying To Lose 70 Pounds After Welcoming 4th Child

Pop Culture

Angel Reese Wears A Hooded Sparkly Bronx And Banco Gown To The 2024 WNBA Draft

Style & Fashion

Erykah Badu Gives ‘Main Character Energy’ In Marni

Entertainment

Rumi Carter Breaks Big Sister Blue Ivy’s Record For Youngest Female Artist On Billboard Hot 100

Style & Fashion

Russell Wilson Is Essence’s Second ‘Sexiest Man Of The Moment’

Close