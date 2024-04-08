Entertainment

Is The Supreme Court The Reason For Increased HBCU Enrollment? | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Woman, university and graduation ceremony for education achievement for college degree, scholarship or diploma. Black person, hat and campus student in America or future goal, studying or academic

Source: Bevan Goldswain / Getty

As Paul Mooney once hilariously said — in a much more explicit manner, mind you! — some people want to enjoy all that comes with Black culture yet simultaneously would rather starve than actually live in the shoes and/or skin of melanated folk.

Could HBCUs be experiencing a similar-yet-less-dramatic surge in popularity from the masses following last year’s decision by The Supreme Court to eliminate race from the admissions process? That’s what we’re discussing today on The Amanda Seales Show!

 

 

RELATED: The Blackspin – Our Favorite Jazzy Hip-Hop Songs | The Amanda Seales Show

In a twist of irony due strictly to the beloved moniker we’ve grown to call him by, Supreme wasn’t too keen on giving up props to The Surpreme Court. Instead, he used his recent gradate of a son and another on the road to beginning his collegiate academic career as examples for the current popularity in HBCU applications. In short, they’re just really lit right now! Can you blame these budding young minds, though?

Join the debate below in this segment of The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

RELATED TAGS

Amanda Seales Amanda Seales Show HBCU HBCUs Historically black colleges and universities Supreme Court The amanda seales show

More from Black America Web
Trending
Entertainment

Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!

Entertainment

Ciara Says It’s ‘Tough’ Trying To Lose 70 Pounds After Welcoming 4th Child

News

Meet The Richest Black Man In The World

Pop Culture

Angel Reese Wears A Hooded Sparkly Bronx And Banco Gown To The 2024 WNBA Draft

Athletes

Jason Whitlock Says Angel Reese Needed To ‘Cover Up’ At WNBA Draft, Not White Athletes

Entertainment

Sanaa Lathan’s Latest Bathing Suit Pic Is A Reminder That Natural Bodies Are Winning

Entertainment

Ashanti Confirms She Is Engaged – And Having A Baby With Nelly!

Crime

White Man Charged With Murdering Black Woman Uber Driver Over A Scam She Wasn’t Responsible For

Close