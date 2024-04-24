Listen Live
Reggie Bush Is Getting His Heisman Trophy Back

Published on April 24, 2024

NCAA Football - 2005 Heisman Trophy Presentation - December 10, 2005

Source: Michael Cohen / Getty

Reggie Bush Is Getting His Heisman Trophy Back

Welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman club!

Pete Thamel of ESPN posted this on X earlier this morning:

As part of the decision Wednesday, the Heisman Trust is formally “reinstating” the Heisman Trophy to Bush and a replica to USC.

14 years after the USC football star gave up his Heisman Trophy due to the major sanctions levied against his alma mater.

Peter Thamel of ESPN also provided a quote from Reggie Bush:

“Personally, I’m thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I’m honored to return to the Heisman family. I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization.”

One reason for the reinstatement is due to how the NCAA landscape is significantly different in 2024 than it was in 2010.

Bush will now be invited again to all future Heisman Trophy ceremonies, beginning in the 2024 season.

Take a look at USC Football welcoming home Reggie Bush home and other responses of him being reinstated.

