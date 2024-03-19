The TikTok Ban Is Spreading Across the World | The Amanda Seales Show

If you think American teens are bugging out over the proposed TikTok ban that’s currently seeking Senate approval after being passed by U.S. lawmakers, just wait until the rest of the world gets in tune!
…and yes, it appears the whole globe might be ready to rid themselves of the viral video platform. Next up: The United Kingdom:
RELATED: Amanda On Not Being Invited to Black Spaces | The Amanda Seales Show
We thought it would make for some interesting conversation here on The Amanda Seales Show, particularly being that invested interest by any government entity in how civilians use publicly free platforms (read: censorship!) will always affect us on a deeper level.
Get in on the convo below right here on The Amanda Seales Show:
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Nasty Work! Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Wants Back Divorce Payments For His "Living Expenses"
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:' The Cases Against Fani Willis Continue and More
-
Won’t He Do It?: “The Niggler” aka Bishop Lamor Whitehead Found Guilty on Fraud & Extortion Charges
-
Rapper Boss Dead At 54, Hip-Hop X Salutes The Legend
-
Regina King Publicly Addressed Her Son’s Passing In An Interview With Robin Roberts: ‘I Speak Of Him In The Present Because He Is Always With Me’
-
MGM Casinos Deny Bruno Mars Has $50M Gambling Debt, Social Media Reacts
-
Beyoncé Shares Backstory Of Upcoming ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’ LP On Instagram