Let’s Go! Key Glock Gives Away Game and A Tesla Model Y

Yours truly Incognito and DJ Misses sit down to catch up with Glizock once again.

Key Glock’s collaborations with his late cousin, Young Dolph, (and rappers like DaBaby and Moneybagg Yo) have solidified his status in the industry as a promising up-and-comer and he definitely carrying the torch(Bleumag). Since his last visit just a few years ago, Key Glock has been consistently putting in work and the results matching the efforts.

Don’t miss this exclusive Posted on the Corner interview as Glock gives away game and a Tesla—watch to win! Let’s gooo!

Watch Full Key Glock x Posted on the Corner Interview Above!

