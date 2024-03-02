Posted On The Corner: Big Boogie Breaks Down His New DJ Drama Mixtape ‘REDRUM Wizard’

Yo Gotti has proven with great results that Collective Music Group is at the top of the food chain when it comes to the new era of rap, already seeing success with the likes of Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee and most recently (and notably) GloRilla.
Now, Big Boogie is ready to let us in on what he has to say with a new Gangsta Grillz mixtape alongside DJ Drama titled REDRUM Wizard, which even features a collab with his aforementioned labelmate.
RELATED: Tee Grizzley: Touring, Thriving, and Tee’s Coney Island | POTC
POTC got a chance to speak with the Memphis-by-way-of-Louisiana emcee about everything he’s got in store for the industry, and why his brand of hip-hop is one you’ll be looking to bump this year if you aren’t already. The charismatic rapper also filled us in on the process behind creating REDRUM Wizard, working alongside some of the featured guests on the project and why he might just be your next favorite lyricist out the South.
Watch the full interview with Big Boogie below via Posted On The Corner, and go stream REDRUM Wizard right now on all music streaming devices:
