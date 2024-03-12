Entertainment

How Black We Feel Today | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 12, 2024

Frederick Douglass (1818-1895), American Social Reformer, Abolitionist and Statesman, Half-Length Seated Portrait, C. M. Battey, 1895

Source: Universal History Archive / Getty

It’s that time of the week again here on The Amanda Seales Show where we cut up for a bit and give a barometer reading of sorts on, well, how Black we’re feeling today.

The choices this week will without question have you cracking up!

While Amanda was feeling a bit Frederick Douglass — we’ll let her explain that one herself! — TJ was more in her Viola Davis bag today. However, we think Supreme might take the proverbial cake this week with his pick, as he chose to go with somewhat of a “diff’rent stroke” with the fictional fave Arnold Jackson-Drummond.

Get a laugh at the explanations behind this week’s “How Black We Feel Today” choices here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

 

Amanda Seales Amanda Seales Show The amanda seales show

