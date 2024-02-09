Swag Surfin’ Resurgence, Taylor Swift Effect and More with F.L.Y. | Ryan Cameron Uncensored

What once started as a simple Myspace beat is now a permanent part of the culture! Creators of the swag surf, F.L.Y. (Fast Life Yungstaz) join Ryan Cameron and Big Ray for some real talk about their come up, resurgence, and future.

Hailing from East Atlanta, F.L.Y. first introduced swag surfin’ to the world in the mid-2000s, and since then, it has become a staple at all types of events (especially sporting games and parties).

Though already well-known in black spaces, the song recently gained an influx of brand new eyes after nationwide exposure from the Kansas City Chiefs—specifically Taylor Swift, who went viral after her controversial and arguably hilarious swag surf rendition. Despite the criticism she initially received, the impact proved to be a major benefit for the creators.

“[Taylor Swift] was a big help, I’ll say that much. She’s got our streams up like 700 percent right now…we’ve gained over 20K Youtube followers alone.” -F.L.Y.

F.L.Y. explains how they experienced a major increase in online views, attention from brands and organizations, and even a circle back from their original label, Def Jam Records.

“Shout out to Tay Tay man,” the crew laughed.

Stay tuned for what’s next from the Fast Life Yungstaz!

