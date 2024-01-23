Jasmine Guy: Emmys, The Arts, Tupac Shakur and More! | Ryan Cameron Uncensored

Multi-talented actress, dancer, and singer Jasmine Guy joins Ryan Cameron Uncensored for an exclusive chat with Ryan and Big Ray, We’re talking the arts, awards, and more!

With over 30 years in the industry, many would agree that her Emmy award is long overdue. She credits her legendary role as Whitley Gilbert to A Different World series and to the city of Atlanta.

“I really feel like even though [the Emmy ] was for The Chronicles of Jessica Woo, but it felt like it was for A Different World and Atlanta…all my teachers, my performing arts schools…look what y’all did.” -Jasmine Guy

Each time Guy visits the show, she’s gives a never-before-heard inside scoop. This time around she reveals details on her relationship with the late Tupac Shakur, and the truth behind the taping of School Daze. This conversation covers everything from behind the scenes and struggling artistry, to career longevity and a possible future biopic!

With a catalogue including Fame, School Daze, Harlem Nights, and many more classics, as Ryan said…she “don’t miss!”

Catch the full interview only on Ryan Cameron Uncensored!

