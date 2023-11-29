Tiffany Haddish Prepared To Get Help After Latest DUI Arrest: “This Will Never Happen Again”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tiffany Haddish says that she knows she needs help and plans on getting it. The 43-year-old star, whose breakout role was in Girls Trip, was arrested in Beverly Hills on Friday after police found her slumped behind the wheel of her vehicle.

This is Haddish’s second DUI arrest in two years. In January 2022, she was in Atlanta when she was also spotted asleep in the driver’s seat.

“I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man. God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform,” Haddish told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in an appearance shortly after the first incident. “I wasn’t expecting it. I was not expecting that at all. Now, I’ve got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better.”

She was released on a $1,666 bond.

This time, Haddish was awakened when officers found her Tesla parked in the middle of the street. The Tesla parked itself but not accurately. (Side note: Teslas can do that?!)

Haddish told Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier that she’d spent Thanksgiving Day feeding people and performing a set at The Laugh Factory’s annual holiday event. Later that evening, she went to see the band Yachtley Crew, posting pics, dancing and singing along at their concert.

After this second arrest, Haddish says that she knows things have to change, telling Frazier it would never happen again.

“I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,” she said. Haddish had nothing but good things to say about the Beverly Hills police department, saying they handled the situation professionally.

After the MTV Awards in September, Haddish’s behavior – chasing Brazilian singer Shakira down backstage like a crazed fan – was widely derided on social media. In an appearance on Ebro In The Morning, Haddish joked about it, telling Ebro that she wanted to collaborate with the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer or be in her video. But it was yet another example of Haddish doing a little too much.

Celebrity stylist Law Roach, Beyoncé and Marlon Wayans have all commented (though Beyoncé’s “commentary” was subliminal after Haddish infamously talked about attending a party with Bey on Haddish’s over-the-top behavior. Wayans himself, who isn’t a shy dude, told Haddish on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that he didn’t hire her for a role because she needed to mature.

Roach said his relationship with Haddish ended because she “lacked a filter” and misused his name.

Haddish is expected to be in the next Girls Trip movie with Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall, which is believed to begin preproduction in 2024.

