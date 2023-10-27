What’s Up With The New Speaker of the House? | What’s Your Point

After a couple of weeks and numerous contestants, we finally have a new Speaker of the House. Congressman Mike Johnson (LA-04) was elected as the new House Speaker after failed attempts from fellow Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, and Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer. but what is his background and is he another Donald Trump puppet?

Armstrong Williams tells Russ Parr that Johnson is a “nuts-and-bolts kind of guy.”

Williams states “His name has been mentioned for quite some time in this process and obviously they voted unanimously. Every Republican voted for him, just like every Democrat voted for Hakeem Jeffries. Look, he deserves a chance on his.”

Johnson is considered a “hardline” conservative Christian Republican who opposes abortion rights and same-sex marriages.

How does Johnson’s ascent to Speaker of the House affect the 2024 Presidential election and other possibilities? Russ and Armstrong talk it out on this week’s “What’s Your Point.”