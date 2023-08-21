Jeezy Explains The Healing Process Of Writing His New Book ‘Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe’

After giving us nearly two decades of “thug motivation” through his lyricism as a rap king, Jeezy is now entering a whole new era of his career by diving into his second act as an author with a new book titled Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe.
Stopping by the POTC studios for yet another great convo, the self-proclaimed Snowman let Incognito and DJ Misses into the inner workings of his mind as he penned this new body of work. From omitting “incriminating information” by way of suggestions from his lawyer to reminiscing on old times with fellow Southern rap king T.I., Jeezy took us deep into everything that inspired his newfound niche as an author. Actually, call him Jay Jenkins now!
Watch the full interview with Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins below on Posted On The Corner, and go cop Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe right now wherever books are sold:
