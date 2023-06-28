Darlene Jackson Gives The Younger Generation Advice On Love, Life And Worship

You may know her as Darlene McCoy, but our girl is here to set the record straight — it’s Darlene Jackson now!

Either way you say it, we were nonetheless delighted to have The Nightly Spirit‘s leading lady stop by POTC for a conversation that will truly make you fall in love with the singer/syndicated radio host even more than before.

Mrs. Jackson took her time spent with Incognito and DJ Misses to give back to the younger listeners out there by sharing advice on topics that she’s well-versed in, including love, dating and balancing your spirituality throughout it all. Of course, she also let us in on some of the other things she’s got in the works in terms of her gospel career, and it’s quite exciting to say the least!

Watch the full interview with Darlene McCoy — err, we mean Darlene Jackson! — below on Posted On The Corner: