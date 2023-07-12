Dr. Dennis Kimbro, Politician Matthew Hoh, Attorney Michael Clinkscale & Author Pernell McNear l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Motivational Speaker & Best Selling author Dr. Dennis Kimbro will discuss his best-selling books, including Think and Grow Rich: A Black Choice. Before Dr. Kimbro, former Presidential candidate Matthew Hoh updates us on Ukraine’s bid to join NATO. Before Matthew, Baltimore Criminal Defense attorney Michael Clinkscale outlines the case against his client accused in the recent mass shooting in Baltimore. Author Pernell McNear also previews his book, The Whitehouse. It’s a book about a Florida Reform School for Black boys.

