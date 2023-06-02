Janelle Monáe Talks The ‘Age of Pleasure,’ Finding A “Safe Space” & More

Janelle Monáe is an artist who continues to push the boundaries of music and she does exactly that with her jamming new single and video “Lipstick Lover.” The video, co-directed by Monae is very “free” and that was the multi-Grammy award nominee’s intention.
Monáe talks about the making of the video saying it was a “reflection of her friends.” Talking about the video and new music, Janelle tells Quick and Diva “I think one of the things that I’m excited about with this music and this music is a reflection of your lifestyle.” She continues, saying “This is like, you know, not about anything else other than just honoring where I am, who I am, and the people that we really care about.”
Monae is in a space where she is free and with that mindset, the world is excited about what is to come and what we will hear with this new album “Age of Pleasure”
You can catch Monáe at a city near you in the late summer-early fall as her “Age of Pleasure” Tour is set to kick off on August 30th in Seattle, Washington, and concludes October 19th in Inglewood, California.
AGE OF PLEASURE TOUR DATES:
Wed Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Thu Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sat Sep 02 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Wed Sep 06 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Thu Sep 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus
Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*
Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Mon Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Wed Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
Fri Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta
Mon Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
