Ginuwine Falls Off The Stage – Trending On The Timeline

Ginuwine You got to be more careful! Ginuwine falls off the stage during a live concert. A fans TikTok video has gone viral showing Ginuwine during a live concert attempting to jump down from one stage to another. He almost makes it but as you can see in the video, Can’t seem to catch his balance. He falls into the crevices of the stage and almost take the sign language performer down with him! Now, Ginuwine needs to pipe down. We all know he still is fine and can still sing. We give him love for that but all the jumping, hopping and gyrating he needs to chill out on.

