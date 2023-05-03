Ed Sheeran Accused of Plagiarizing Marvin Gaye – Trending on The Timeline

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Pop singer Sheeran has been accused of plagiarizing Marvin Gaye’s hit song, “Let’s Get it On” and it’s from his track called Thinking Out Loud. He’s won a Grammy for it and everything like that and he recently testified and denied infringing the song whatsoever. Now his attorney spoke out for him and asked Ed Sheeran, what type of toll is this taking on him? Now, mind you, this is $100 million lawsuit. Ed Sheeran said if he is found guilty, he’s done with music. He said he’s completely out of it. He doesn’t even wanna do it anymore if he’s found guilty. Come on, Ed Sheeran, don’t quit, don’t quit music. Everybody had a little plagiarizing here. But don’t quit music because you gonna need to make the, 100 million back serious.

