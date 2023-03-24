Review: ‘John Wick 4’ Is An Entertaining, Gritty And Bloody Good Time

SPOILER NOTICE:

The following movie review does not contain direct spoilers for the film John Wick: Chapter 4, however general information in regards to the plot, characters, key climax points and previous titles directly related to events in the film will be heavily discussed.

Please read at your own discretion, or after seeing the film in theaters.

If action is what you’ve been missing from your recent return to the “in-theaters-only” experience, Liongate’s newly-released John Wick: Chapter 4 is probably where you should be hitting up next. However, be prepared to wince, squirm, jump and jolt in your seat at the extremely graphic violence that begins from the very start of the film’s shock beginning.

Let’s just say, everything comes tumbling down that you once knew about the world that John Wick lives in.

The fourth film in the series picks up where Chapter 3: Parabellum left off, with a surprisingly-alive Wick hiding and healing underground with the also surprisingly-alive Bowery King. Laurence Fishburne reprises the role that he began in 2017 with Chapter 2, this time donning some fresh new digs and a few noticeable new scars. Wick ends up doing the unthinkable, which creates a domino effect that travels all the way to Japan where the Osaka Continental is located.

This is the setting for the first major battle of the film, and where the real action begins. From here, it’s literally non-stop blood, broken bones and bad guys, galore!

Although Halle Berry doesn’t return as fellow dog-loving ex-assassin Sofia Al-Azwar, in her place is an impressive performance by 31-year-old Canadian actor Shamier Anderson as a new serious player named Tracker. Also referred to as “Mr. Nobody,” he plays the position as a bounty hunter who’s only looking out for himself and his trusted Belgian Malinois. That’s the extent of where his similarities to Sofia stretch, as his character is developed into his own form of agility, prowess, gut-wrenching sustainability for pain and ultimately becoming someone that Wick wouldn’t be wise to turn his back on.

The cast rounds out with impressive performances by a multicultural range of actors, including Donnie Yen as the unstoppable Caine, Bill Skarsgård as your next favorite villain to hate Marquis Vincent de Gramont, Hiroyuki Sanada as Osaka Continental manager and overall badass Shimazu Koji, Rina Sawayama as femme fatale Akira, Natalia Tena as Wick’s adoptive sister and soldier in her own right Katia, Scott Adkins donning impressive prosthetics to pull off the grotesque and gaudy Killa and Ian McShane reprising his role as the incomparable Winston Scott.

Then there’s Lance Reddick, who returns as Charon for a far-too-brief cameo. As we know now, the former star of HBO’s hit series The Wire died unexpectedly just one week to the day before the film’s theatrical premiere. Although short, his final scene is one that will stick with you. Rest well, king.

Without providing too many spoilers, John Wick 4 is action-packed at every corner. With intricate fight scenes, realistic injuries and the recovery time from them, impressive artillery for those who know a thing or two about guns and ammo, not to mention the vivid cinematography of it all, there’s no doubt that you’ll have a bloody good time.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters starting today. Watch the full-length trailer below: