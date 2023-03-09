EXCLUSIVE: Shamier Anderson Says It Was “Surreal” Working Alongside His Wing Chun Hero Donnie Yen In ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

With each installment in the John Wick franchise, we meet a new set of assassins looking to take out the boogeyman, aka John Wick (Keanu Reeves). In John Wick: Chapter 4, the titular character now has the Tracker (Shamier Anderson) looking to wipe him out and cash in on the large bounty on Wick’s head.
In John Wick: Chapter 4, our favorite hitman is tired of hiding and is ready to bring the pain to the High Table, the underground secret organization he used to carry out hits for. Following his actions in the previous films, he is a wanted man. An enormous bounty is put on his head, and a new powerful enemy with powerful alliances stretching across the globe will turn John’s friends into enemies.
Alongside his “emotional support” dog, The Tracker is one of the many assassins tasked with the hard job of taking out John Wick. He also has to compete with Caine, a man who considers John Wick a friend played by the legendary action star Donnie Yen.
Shamier Anderson Talks Being A Trained Martial Artist
Speaking exclusively with CASSIUS Life, Shamier Anderson, also a trained martial artist in Wing Chun Kung Fu, talked about working alongside Donnie Yen, who happens to be a Wing Chun master whose skills have been on full display in his Ip Man films. Anderson gushed about being a “massive” fan of those films and getting to work alongside Yen in John Wick: Chapter 4.
…when that movie came out, that was obviously like, ‘whoa.’
Anderson Says It Was Surreal Working Alongside His Wing Chun Hero Donnie Yen
…it was definitely surreal to meet one of my Wing Chun heroes and obviously a grand master as I see him in my eyes
Shamier Anderson Wants To Take Out His Enemies With Love or His Trusty Canine Sidekick
You can watch our entire interview above, where Anderson also talks about learning the “Gun Fu” choreography and which accessory from the film he would use in real life.
John Wick: Chapter 4 arrives in theaters March 24.
EXCLUSIVE: Shamier Anderson Says It Was “Surreal” Working Alongside His Wing Chun Hero Donnie Yen In ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com
